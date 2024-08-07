Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play notorious Assamese judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa in his next

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an actor in the entertainment industry who truly epitomizes versatility. Whether it’s Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Manto, or Thackeray, the actor has always taken on challenging roles and aced them like a pro with his brilliant acting. Adding yet another remarkable role to his versatile filmography, Nawazuddin is set to play the notorious Assamese judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa in his next film, as confirmed by his brother Faizuddin Siddiqui, who is also producing the film.

Amid all the speculations, Faizuddin Siddiqui has confirmed the making of the film, which will delve into the events leading to Rajkhowa’s arrest and execution, exploring his complex character.

This is indeed going to be an interesting addition to Nawazuddin’s versatile and vibrant slate of characters. With this, the actor will take on yet another challenging role in his upcoming film, where he will portray the notorious Assamese judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa. The film will delve into the dark and horrific events that led to Rajkhowa’s arrest and execution for the brutal murder of his family members, a case that shattered the state of Assam. With this film, Nawazuddin will continue to amaze audiences with his portrayal of another controversial historical figure.

Apart from this, Nawazuddin will be seen in Oil Kumar, Adbhut, Noorani Chehra, and Sangeen.