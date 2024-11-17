Hera Pheri 3 filming set to begin in 2025

[Source: Bollywood Hungama / Facebook]

During the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar addressed the long-standing anticipation for Hera Pheri 3

When asked about the project, the actor humorously said, “We are just making Welcome 3 at the moment, and as soon as producer ki hera pheri khatam ho jae, Hera Pheri 3 will begin. Just joking. I think by next year, we will start Hera Pheri 3. I hope so everything works out.”

This lighthearted comment was followed by a confirmation that the much-awaited sequel will begin filming in 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

Akshay, who is currently busy shooting for Welcome To The Jungle, managed to assure fans that the iconic comedy franchise will see its return soon.

Besides Akshay, the upcoming will mark the return of iconic characters of the franchise, Babu Rao (Paresh Rawal) and Shyam (Suniel Shetty).