Gary Lineker steps down as Sports Personality host

Gary Lineker has stepped down as co-presenter of the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year, following the news that he will leave Match of the Day, the corporation has confirmed.

The annual ceremony recognizes the UK-based sportsperson who has had the year’s most notable achievements – chosen by a public vote.

A BBC spokesperson said on Wednesday: “After 23 years, last year’s 70th anniversary was his final show.”

Lineker’s final appearance saw him present alongside Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott, with England goalkeeper Mary Earps crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023.

Lineker’s decision to step back comes a day after it was confirmed that he will stop hosting the BBC’s long-running football highlights show Match of the Day at the end of the current season.

However, the 63-year-old has signed a contract extension with the BBC through to the 2026 men’s World Cup, and will also front the corporation’s coverage of next season’s FA Cup.

The former England striker-turned-broadcaster will also continue with the MOTD Top Ten podcast, and his popular The Rest is Football podcast will now be hosted on BBC Sounds.

The podcast features Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards discussing the latest football news along with stories from their careers, and is part of Goalhanger Productions, co-founded by Lineker.