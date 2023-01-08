Amidst protests against Pathaan, FWICE urges the government to act against ‘Boycott Bollywood’ campaign, “Actors are abused on social media with filthy language” [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Over the last few years, Bollywood has witnessed boycott trends on social media platforms.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) released a statement on Friday about the anti-Bollywood sentiments and ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trends and urged the government to help. The appeal comes at a time when Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has been facing controversies and protests.

FWICE wrote in the statement, “The recent trend of ‘#Boycott Bollywood’ has been affecting the producers and lakhs of workers working for the films and it has been seriously noted by the FWICE as it has raised a major situation of survival of the common workers, technicians and the artists who are earning their daily bread from this industry.”

The statement also mentioned the anti-Bollywood sentiments being spread on the internet. It said, “A film is made with passion and dream of success. However, these blooming dreams get shattered by such trends which are many times influenced by people believing in hatred and those who do not support peace, harmony and unity. People have been barging into the theatres and threatening the public and forcefully vacating the theatres. There have been threats to the producers and the lead actor/actresses. They are abused on social media platforms with filthy/vulgar language.”

FWICE also mentioned that if anyone has any objection against the content of any movie, they should directly write to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It mentioned, “We strongly condemn these acts and the boycotting of any film which is already certified by the final cell of the film authorities which is the CBFC. Getting a film certified through the CBFC is itself an achievement as the film and the filmmakers are going through the entire process of certification. The protestors of the film should thus follow the right channel and report their grievances against the film to the CBFC and other governing authorities rather than blindly coming up with such a destructive trend to blatantly boycott the entire industry.”

“FWICE stands strong in support of the producers who are creating films and generating employment to lakhs of people and help them to earn their living and survive with dignity. We urge the government to intervene in the matter and stop this trend of ‘Boycott Bollywood,’” the statement concluded.

