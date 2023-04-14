Twitter to let users offer content subscriptions in monetization push

[Source: Reuters Business]

Twitter owner Elon Musk said users of the social media platform will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video.

Users offering the subscription, a feature they can access through the “Monetization” tab in settings, will get all the money subscribers to pay apart from the charges platforms such as Android and iOS levy. Twitter will not take a cut for the first 12 months.

Google rejected Musk’s claim in an email to Reuters and said it had lowered the service fee for all subscriptions on Google Play to 15% from 30% in 2022.

Musk has been bringing in changes to boost revenue at Twitter after the social media platform saw advertising income drop last year in the run-up to his on-again-off-again acquisition that closed in October.

Since taking over, Musk has swiftly moved through a number of product and organizational changes. The company rolled out Twitter-verified blue tick as a paid service and shrunk the employee base by about 80%.

The social media firm was now “roughly breaking even”, Musk said in a Twitter Spaces interview on Wednesday.