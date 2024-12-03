Tappoo Group supports Sigatoka Methodist College

Sigatoka Methodist College

The Tappoo Group, through its Tappoo Foundation, recently supported the Sigatoka Methodist College’s critical water supply needs by building support infrastructure to house two large 10,000 litre water tanks.

Tappoo Group Chair Kanti Tappoo while addressing the gathering shared fond memories of attending the Sunday school in Kulukulu, Sigatoka.

He reflected on how not only his siblings but the 2 generations of the Tappoo family thereafter also attended the Sigatoka Methodist School.

Even his two grandchildren, Ravi and Brinda attended the primary and secondary schools there.

Assistant Head Teacher, Ilisapeci Gukirewa praised the Tappoo Group for their generosity, calling their contribution “an inspiring example of corporate social responsibility.”

She highlights how the reliable water supply will significantly benefit the students and staff, ensuring smoother daily operations and fostering a better learning environment.