Business

New electronics store opens in Lami Town

Kamna Kumar News Online Officer [email protected]

August 22, 2024 10:45 am

[Source: Supplied]

Avnils Multi Electronics PTE Ltd has created jobs for residents of Lami following the opening of its new shop along Fenton Street.

This expansion is expected to significantly benefit local residents, offering a convenient solution to their electronic and phone repair needs.

This development is likely to be especially beneficial in today’s digital age, where the demand for dependable electronic devices and swift repair services is ever-growing.

Article continues after advertisement

The company says it looks forward to future expansion with the aim of generating more employment.

 

Police heighten drug operations

Kiran pushes for fair access in municipal elections

Japan and NZ enhance Kadavu school facilities

Drug cases surge, authorities call for united front

WAF implements measures amid dry spell impact

Tabuya urges public vigilance

Contestant advocates for women’s health

Strategic Plan to transform MSME landscape

NFA CEO emphasizes on professional development

Head teachers reminded of their critical roles

NFA cautions restaurant owners

70 registered teams for schools basketball

New electronics store opens in Lami Town

Five Kenyan policemen arraigned over jail break of suspected serial killer

Four bodies retrieved from Mike Lynch's sunken yacht in Sicily

Three staff killed in shooting in school in Bosnia

RFK Jr. to withdraw from Presidential race

Marist U17 focuses on discipline

Silktails double down on local talent

Ba on track says Seru

Darius Visser the toast of Samoan cricket

Germany keeper Neuer retires from internationals

Chelsea sign Felix

Acting COMPOL urges timely reporting of drug crimes

Tabuya wants death penalty for drug traffickers

Water rationing to begin in parts of Ba

Byrne looks ahead

Philippines says recent mpox case is mild Clade 2 variant

Disclosures not ready in Pryde’s case

Nasinu contestants discover military life

Kiribati closes border to diplomats until 2025

Nasinu focuses on spiritual preparation

Australia expands Pacific football ties and tours

Blinken wraps up Mideast trip with Gaza deal still elusive

Jannik Sinner cleared of wrongdoing after failed drug tests, ITIA says

China's rising youth unemployment breeds new working class

Troika-led Mission to New Caledonia postponed

NFA Chief urges caution after fatal fire

Good start for netball competition

5.2 percent increase in visitor arrivals

Nasinu to wear navy-blue jersey

Taylor Swift to close European leg of Eras tour

Tilak stuns Marist

Fiji-China relations remain strong: Rabuka

Prakash joins Young Matildas

Barack Obama headlines DNC, Republicans endorse Harris

Netflix gains more ads with NFL games, squid game boost

Gabby Williams re-signs with Storm after Olympic silver

Man City midfielder Foden named PFA Player of the Year

OASIS to help tackle regional challenges: Tikoduadua

US criticises Israeli PM's 'maximalist' ceasefire stance

Serua keen on addressing social issues

Calls made to fast-track village-by-laws

Trump shares fake Taylor Swift endorsement using AI

Agent emphasizes significance of home ownership

Water supply sources at critical levels

PM offers rugby collaboration

Kiribati Elections: Record 5 Women Elected to 45-seat Parliament

Shiloh Jolie drops Pitt surname

Prefab housing offers a solution for Fiji

U.S. clinical trials in China questioned by U.S. lawmakers

Kiribati Climate Smart Agriculture Project empowers business operators

President Xi pledges to strengthen ties with Fiji

Immigration to suspend certain services

Consultation begins on Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck

Nasinu focusses on waste management

Mpox is not the new COVID, says WHO official

Blinken in Egypt seeking progress towards Gaza ceasefire deal

Apted calls out cruel and sexist social media use

Experienced coaches lead Natabua to final

First win for Fiji Cricket

We are facing a dire situation says Tabuya

Australia and NZ dominant in day 2

Wage increase to boost retail sector sales: Sen

Women's T20 World Cup moved to UAE from strife-torn Bangladesh

Food issues prompt action

Ministry to consider new school for Matuku

New vehicle to boost road safety campaign

President acknowledges outgoing French Ambassador

TAF appoints Chand as new CEO

First loss for Fiji Women's at OFC Futsal

Blinken says Israel accepts Gaza proposal

US, Philippines reach deal on temporary relocation of some Afghan refugee

Banksy frees the animals at London Zoo in mural series finale

Alleged home invasion leaves villagers on high alert

Samoa will still be tough despite off field issues: Byrne

Van Gogh's Starry Night recreated as park in Bosnian hills

Statistics on violence against women remain unchanged: Tabuya

Sayed-Khaiyum’s presence excused

Marist gears up for final rematch

UN Secretary-General to start Pacific swing

Fijiana and Flying Fijians presents itatau

Schools hockey glad to be back

Ministry acts to resolve drug shortages

Festival contestants brighten day for senior citizens

US approves possible sale of Javelin missiles to Australia

Former congressman pleads guilty, faces at least 2 years in prison

12 tournaments remain

HIV explosion is a wake-up call says Usamate

Water disruption at Navua Hospital

Hunter Biden loses bid to toss tax evasion case

Zoe Kravitz makes film debut with power trip thriller 'Blink Twice'

Trump posts image of fake Taylor Swift endorsement

Suva Chief highlights critical role of media

Sigatoka Methodist driven by faith

Dr. Devi encourages increased HIV testing

Tavesivesi aims to impress

Heroic effort ends tragically

Young Kulas wrap up US tour

Hamas, Islamic Jihad claim responsibility for bomb blast

Aryna Sabalenka wins WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati

Nasinu ready for municipal elections: Magnus

Hollywood stars to add sizzle to Democrats' convention

Rabuka meets top Chinese legislator

New boat to ease transportation woes

Fiji and EU strengthen trade relations

Disney names veteran producer Almin Karamehmedovic president of ABC News

USPSA to not get involved in termination dispute

British entrepreneur Mike Lynch among missing after luxury yacht sinks off Sicily

Youth urged to help combat drug issues

Indian medics refuse to end protests over doctor's rape and murder

Vardy earns Leicester a point against Spurs

Rabuka meets Chinese Premier of State Council

Tajik-Russian musician Manizha defies ban to sing for peace

Fiji and Brazil strengthen ties in sugar and bioenergy sectors

NRL's Roosters re-sign Origin forwards Leniu, Watson

Argentina judge halts deforestation of Chaco forest

Fiji Black on track

ACS excited for Natabua clash

Fiji targets export growth to cut trade deficit

Miller hopes for the best for transitioning athletes

FCS to review Yellow Ribbon, Nawaikula says initiative not working

Sen predicts increased return of Fijians

Two losses for Fiji Men’s cricket

Car accident claims life of Fijian worker in Australia

Injured Messi misses Argentina's World Cup qualifiers squad

NFA conducts awareness campaigns in communities

Tabuya calls for aggressive campaign

Ministry promotes community tree planting

Nasinu resumes waste management services

Ratu Sukuna Park unveils state-of-the-art features

Ministry aware of former PALM worker's death: Singh

Early testing for expectant mothers is vital: Dr Devi

Fiji reviews trade pact amid growing deficit

Long wait almost over for Nasinu

Company and workers at loggerheads

Slow start worries Sam

Fiji Pro to showcase country to millions: President

Special reunion in a special way

Sinner, Tiafoe reach Cincinnati Open final

Workshop aims to instill humanitarian values

Tyson says Paul will 'run like a thief' in the ring

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern to attend democratic convention

First MSME Information Hub opens

Singh attends global bioenergy summit

Olympic bronze medalist excited for Fiji Pro

Blinken arrives in Middle East to seek Gaza ceasefire

Ukraine says it has destroyed second Russian bridge

Health Ministry sees shift in HIV demographics

QVS embraces pressure

Harris implies Trump a 'coward' during Pennsylvania campaign appearance

Rigorous assessment is crucial: Dr. Cikamatana

Fiji examines PACER Plus with focus on economic goals

Savusavu futsal creates history

Decreasing school roll a concern

PRF concerned amid rising hazardous waste

Nawaikula credits RFMF

Hrithik Roshan mentors Alia Bhatt in 'Alpha'; Kiara Advani films action scene for 'War 2'

Woman dies in road accident

Help find missing man

Venezuelan opposition protests as election dispute drags on

Preity Zinta moves to block Punjab kings share sale

FRCS intercepts over $6,500 in undeclared alcohol

Agriculture Ministry promotes farming to curb crime

Women of Cicia launch five-year plan

Dunki wins award for promoting equality in cinema

Israel probes Palestinian prisoner abuse

Pop star Bebe Rexha alleges airline worker threatened her for being Albanian

Alain Delon, French movie legend, dies at 88

Minister calls for collective response to tackle HIV

Harris leads democrats with new hope amid old concerns

PRB enforces strict eviction policies for drug offenders

Consistency in leadership key to political success

RKS U14 eyes final glory

Blinken arrives in Middle East to renew push for Gaza ceasefire

Feasibility studies completed for solar mini-grids

Russia denies report about indirect talks with Ukraine

Superyacht sector holds economic potential: Ratu Wiliame

Manchester City begin their Premier League title defence with a win

Blinken arrives in Israel for Gaza ceasefire talks

Fiji seeks to strengthen agriculture sector

Wissa's late goal gives Brentford win over Palace

Focusing on protecting isolated communities

Diyalowai double in second win

Ba beats Nadroga

New initiative to curb HIV

Flying Fijians continue PNC preparations

Protests across Venezuela as election dispute goes on

Dry spell puts strain on dam: EFL