New electronics store opens in Lami Town

[Source: Supplied]

Avnils Multi Electronics PTE Ltd has created jobs for residents of Lami following the opening of its new shop along Fenton Street.

This expansion is expected to significantly benefit local residents, offering a convenient solution to their electronic and phone repair needs.

This development is likely to be especially beneficial in today’s digital age, where the demand for dependable electronic devices and swift repair services is ever-growing.

Article continues after advertisement

The company says it looks forward to future expansion with the aim of generating more employment.