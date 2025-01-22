Guidelines are key to a successful election

Aerial shot of Nausori town [File Photo]

The Ministry of Housing has proposed a meeting with the Solicitor General’s office to discuss the guidelines and regulations concerning the upcoming municipal election.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says these regulations need to be adopted before preparations for the local government election can proceed.

He adds these regulations will lay the foundation for holding a successful election.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is something that we still have to confirm after we have confirmed all the regulations that have to be in place before we can start doing civic dedication and other preparations towards local government elections.”

Nalumisa adds the municipal election will address various issues faced by the municipalities, such as waste management, infrastructure development, and the delivery of essential services.

He adds that by strengthening local government structures, the Ministry hopes to foster better governance and accountability, benefiting citizens and communities.