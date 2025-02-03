Fiji lands Google's Bulikula Subsea Cable

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The arrival of the Bulikula Subsea Cable in Natadola Province highlighted the confidence of global partners in Fiji.

The subsea cable is being deployed in Fiji as part of Google’s project here.

The continued progress of this project demonstrates Fiji’s commitment to enhancing digital connectivity and economic growth.

In total, four new cable connections have landed in Fiji; two in Suva and two in Natadola.



The infrastructure will enhance international connectivity, linking Fiji directly to the United States, Australia, Japan, and South America via subsea cables.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica joined representatives from the land-owning unit, Fiji National Provident Fund, Google team, and other key stakeholders to welcome the cable’s arrival this morning.

Kamikamica says they look forward to seeing how Google’s work in Fiji continues to evolve.

He adds they are grateful to all partners, including the land-holding unit and stakeholders, for their support.

Google’s project in Fiji will enhance the country’s digital infrastructure, further strengthening its global connectivity and economic opportunities.