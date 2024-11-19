Fiji hosts key customs training program

[Source: FRCS/ Facebook]

The Master Trainer Program is important for Fiji and the Pacific Island countries as it will help develop the skills of customs professionals says Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Chief Executive Udit Singh.

Singh says the customs officers can use these skills to enhance revenue collection, support economic development, and build regional cooperation.

He states that this will also improve border security.

The World Customs Organisation in cooperation with the Japan International Cooperation Agency has organised the first Working Group Activity Training on Risk Management and Post Clearance Audit.

The MTP is the flagship program of the WCO/JICA Joint Project and is aimed at working with customs administrations to build more sustainable training capacity.

The program will help develop a pool of highly experienced trainers, tailor-made training materials and training programme/course curricula.

30 customs officers from Fiji, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Timor Leste, Tonga and Vanuatu are attending the MTP Working Group Activity 1 in Suva.