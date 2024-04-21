Business

Fiji Airways partners with Assaia to enhance operational efficiency

Ema Ganivatu Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 21, 2024 7:34 am

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways is taking notable steps to partner with leading aviation software company Assaia.

The national airline says this collaboration aims to improve operational performance, enhance the passenger experience, and maximize on-time performance by acquiring TurnaroundControl.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Andre Viljoen says the company embraces technological advancements that improve the airline’s business and customer journey.

Viljoen adds that with the implementation of Assaia’s TurnaroundControl, they aim to elevate their already impressive operational efficiency to new heights and to closely track and manage all turnarounds for which they are responsible.

Assaia Chief Executive Christiaan Hen says they are thrilled to announce Fiji Airways as their first airline customer in the AsiaPac region.

Hen adds that they are excited to work together to optimize Fiji Airways’ on-time performance, safety and sustainability metrics.

Viljoen says Fiji Airways strives to enhance its business model and deliver the highest standards of service travel experience for all guests.

