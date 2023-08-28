Expo to bolster business opportunities

A two-day “Pacific Islands Entrepreneurship Expo” is underway in Suva to unleash the potential of entrepreneurs and small enterprises.

This has been organized by the Ministry for Trade in collaboration with UNDP, the International Labour Organization, and the Asian Development Bank.

The Expo is an opportunity to connect with policymakers and development agencies that stand ready to help people realize their full potential.

Pacific Regional Advisor for the Global Green Growth Institute Katerina Syngellakis.

Pacific Regional Advisor for the Global Green Growth Institute Katerina Syngellakis says a series of workshops and panel discussions on business modeling, access to finance, and investor readiness have also been lined up.

“The panels will feature specialists from various fields and seasoned entrepreneurs who will share their challenges and trials. The workshops will be hands-on experiences designed to empower participants with actionable strategies and tools that can be implemented immediately.”

The two-day Expo includes public, private, and development stakeholders to collaborate and address environmental concerns, social issues, and economic growth.

Over 100 entrepreneurs and other officials were part of today’s expo, where they showcased their products and took part in the networking session.