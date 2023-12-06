Consumer Council of Fiji urges vigilance amidst festive shopping

[File Photo]

As this festive season begins, the Consumer Council of Fiji is cautioning consumers to be vigilant and exercise their responsibility when engaging in holiday shopping.

The CEO of the Consumer Council of Fiji, Seema Shandil, says that misleading advertisements and price variations can lead consumers to make uninformed decisions.

She further emphasizes the importance of consumer awareness and responsible shopping to ensure a more enjoyable festive season experience.

Article continues after advertisement

Last year, the Consumer Council faced multiple marketplace issues that affected consumers.

Shandil says this festive season is a time of joy and celebration, and consumers deserve to be treated fairly.

Consumers are being encouraged to reach out to the Consumer Council helpline at 155 to report any problems or seek advice.