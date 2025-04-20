US Supreme Court halts deportation of detained Venezuelans

[ Source: BBC News ]

The US Supreme Court has ordered the Trump administration to pause the deportation of a group of alleged Venezuelan gang members.

A civil liberties group had sued to stop the removal of the men, currently in detention in Texas, saying they had not been able to contest their cases in court.

Donald Trump has sent accused Venezuelan gang members to a notorious prison in El Salvador, invoking the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, which gives the president power to detain and deport natives or citizens of “enemy” nations without usual processes. The act was previously used only three times, all during war.

Article continues after advertisement

The White House called challenges to using the law for mass deportations “meritless litigation”.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.