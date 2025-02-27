Ukraine PM says minerals deal agreed with US

[ Source: BBC News ]

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says a major minerals deal with the US has been agreed.

Speaking to Ukrainian TV, Shmyhal said a clause said that the US was “supporting Ukraine’s efforts to obtain security guarantees needed to build lasting peace”.

Media reports say Washington has dropped initial demands for a right to $500bn (£395bn) in potential revenue from the natural resources but has not given firm security guarantees.

US President Donald Trump said he was expecting his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington to sign the deal this week, after the two leaders exchanged strong words about each other.

