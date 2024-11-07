Trump pledges focus on legal migration

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures next to his wife Melania Trump, son Barron Trump and JD Vance [Source: Reuters]

President-elect of the United States Donald Trump puts stress on legal migration to the USA following his election victory.

Speaking to the millions of Americans after declaring victory, Trump says he is going to help the US heal.

The new US President says America needs help very badly, and he pledges to do his best in the process.

Trump won 294 electoral votes while his opponent Kamala Harris secured 223.

The president-elect says a lot of things need fixing in the US, including securing the border.

“We are going to let people come back into our country; we want people to come into our country, but they have to come back legally. They have to come back legally.”

Trump also assured Americans he will look into cutting taxes while at the same time using some of the wisest men in the US during his tenure.

“We are going to be reducing taxes; we can do things that nobody else can do; nobody else was going to be able to do it. China does not have what we have; nobody has what we have. We have the greatest people also, and maybe that’s the most important thing. We want to have borders, we want to have security, we want to have things be good and safe, we want great education, we want a strong and powerful military, and ideally we do not have to use it. You know we had no wars; four years we had no wars.”

The president-elect says he has been told by many that God spared his life for a reason, and he believes that that reason was to save America and restore it to greatness.

Meanwhile, Harris did not speak to her supporters, who had gathered at her alma mater, Howard University.

Her campaign co-chair, Cedric Richmond, briefly addressed the crowd after midnight, saying Harris would speak publicly later today.