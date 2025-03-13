Trump vows to reclaim 'stolen' wealth as steel, aluminum tariffs take effect

[ Source: Associated Press ]

Donald Trump is using trade tariffs to “steal” Australia’s domestic steel industry, union officials say.

US tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and aluminium have come into effect, after Australia failed to secure an exemption, straining ties with America.

The tariffs have prompted a union secretary representing workers from Australia’s largest steel manufacturer and supplier to call for Australia to bolster its domestic industry.

