We'll do better: Naikore

Fijian Drua Women’s outside centre Vitalina Naikore admits there were many mistakes in yesterday’s 22-19 loss to the Queensland Reds but sees this as a learning opportunity to refine their game and to do better next week.

She acknowledges the team’s effort particularly in the final minutes but highlights the need for improvement as they prepare for their next challenge.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Lord for giving us the strength and the girls too for their effort, but there was a lot of mistakes from our girls, now we focus on doing better for the next game and we have to lift our efforts when we meet the Brumbies.”

She says one of the positives was how powerful the side came out in the second half, even though that was not enough to secure them a win on home soil.

Meanwhile, the Drua maintain their lead on the points table after winning one of their two games and have five points.

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua and Brumbies will meet at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3.35 pm next Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

