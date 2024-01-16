Over 1000 lifters to participate in Fiji

Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw

Fiji is set to host over 1000 athletes from 75 countries later this year in a major weightlifting competition.

Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw says the World Masters competition serves as one of many qualification events for those looking to participate in the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“We have a series of competitions that they need to attend to score points. It’s quite difficult for weightlifting because you need to qualify in the top 13, we don’t get wildcards.”

Shaw says 1200 lifters are expected to participate in the World Masters, which will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on September 16th-28th.