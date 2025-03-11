Wakeham hopes more Fijians join NFL pathway

[Source: Supplied]

Former Fiji Under-20 rugby rep Jeneiro Wakeham, who is part of the International Player Pathway Program Class of 2025 under the National Football League in the United States, hopes that more young Fijian players will join him soon.

The Savusavu lad is the first-ever Fijian to be part of the programme and is now in his seventh week with the clubs.

Wakeham is one of 13 athletes representing 12 nations.

Article continues after advertisement

He says switching to NFL didn’t take much thought and is enjoying his time learning the sport and hopes to make his mark one day.

“It was not a hard decision to take up this opportunity, only bit I found hard was leaving Rugby because you know Rugby back home is a big thing for us I-taukeis and it’s like a big thing for us.”

The former Suva Grammar School student says he is enjoying the whole experience of a sport he only used to watch on television growing up.

Wakeham was part of the Stade Francais academy in France and recently joined Ealing Trailfinders in London.

He’s been playing rugby since the age of seven and started playing against adults from the age of 15.

Despite his only exposure to American football being the watching of a few Super Bowls and occasional highlights on social media, Jeneiro has been inspired by Philadelphia Eagles Australian offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, who graduated from the International Player Pathway program to become one of the NFL’s best offensive linemen.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.