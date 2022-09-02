Tuicakau leads BOG goal-scorers chart

Nadroga striker Tomasi Tuicakau is the current top goal scorer of the Punjas Battle of the Giants.

Tuicakau leads the scorers chart with two goals.

A total of 22 goals were in the group stages last weekend at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Tuicakau’s lead could soon change with the semi-finals to kick-off on Saturday.

Following closely behind with a goal each are Labasa’s Ratu Apenisa Anare, Lekima Gonerau and Christopher Wasasala.

Ba players Claude Aru, Savenaca Nakalevu and Luke Savu as well as Nadi quartet, Samu Kautoga, Rahul Krishna, Andrew Naicker and Jaygray Sipakana are on the chart.

Also with a goal each are Rewa players Gabrieli Matanisiga, Abbu Zahid, Ilisoni Tuinawaivuvu and Tevita Waranivalu.

Saturday’s semi-final starts at 2pm between All in One Builders Nadi and Rewa, Framtrac Tractor Labasa will face Bargain Box Ba at 4:30pm.

You can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.