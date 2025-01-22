Zverev steps up to beat Paul and reach Melbourne semis again

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his quarter final [Source: Reuters]

Alexander Zverev played his best tennis when it mattered most to down Tommy Paul 7-6(1) 7-6(0) 2-6 6-1 yesterday and reach his third Australian Open semi-final in five years, keeping alive his dream of finally landing a Grand Slam title.

The 27-year-old German was unable to find his peak level for much of a match played in the stifling afternoon heat on Rod Laver Arena but dominated his American opponent in tiebreaks to lock up the first two sets.

Paul bagged the third set but second seed Zverev upped his intensity to whip through the fourth and set up a meeting with the winner of the later blockbuster clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Paul, also 27, had beaten Zverev in their two previous meetings and worked assiduously to gain the upper hand in the first two sets only for the German to raise his game to drag him back into a dog fight.

The 2023 semi-finalist converted his fourth break point to take a 6-5 lead in the opening set but Zverev returned the favour in the next game before racing away with the tiebreak 7-1.

Paul broke again early in the second set with a backhand pass as Zverev charged the net and this time he was able to consolidate for a 3-0 lead.

Zverev had break points at 4-2 and blew up at umpire Nacho Forcadell, who had already handed him a code violation for an audible obscenity, after a let was called mid-rally on a deuce point when a feather drifted down onto the court.