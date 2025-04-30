Jackson shakes up Drua backline ahead of Reds showdown

[Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Glen Jackson has made bold adjustments to his backline for this weekend’s Round 12 clash against the Queensland Reds in Suva, naming Vuate Karawalevu at outside centre and shifting Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula to fullback.

Sharpshooter Kemu Valetini earns the nod at flyhalf, forming a new halves combination with Simione Kuruvoli at scrumhalf, as the Drua look to spark their attack heading into the final rounds of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Jackson has also gone with a forward-heavy 6–2 bench split, with co-captain Tevita Ikanivere listed among the reserves while experienced tight-head Mesake Doge will lead the side as captain from the front row.

Among the forwards, Peni Ravai will face his former club at loosehead prop, alongside Doge and Zuriel Togiatama in the front row. Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila form the locking pair, while Etonia Waqa, Isoa Tuwai, and Kitione Salawa make up the loose forward trio.

In the backline, Taniela Rakuro and Selestino Ravutaumada retain their wing spots, while Inia Tabuavou pairs up with Karawalevu in midfield. Armstrong-Ravula shifts to fullback after a string of appearances in the No.10 jersey.

The bench includes Ikanivere, Haereiti Hetet, Samu Tawake, Leone Rotuisolia, Joseva Tamani, and Elia Canakaivata for forward cover.

Former Suva Grammar duo Philip Baselala and Isikeli Rabitu round out the backline replacements.

Kick-off for the Drua vs Reds clash is at 2:05pm at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, followed by the Vodafone Fijiana’s first international Test of the year against the Wallaroos at 5pm.

