Jackson makes 15 changes to line-up

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has named a formidable lineup for their Round 2 clash against the Hurricanes in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific this weekend.

With a total of 15 changes to last weekend’s players, coach Glen Jackson has made interesting changes to counter the Hurricanes.

Zuriel Togiatama, who starts at hooker, will be paired with Emosi Tuqiri and Mesake Toge.

Joining in at the locks are Isoa Nasilasila and Mesake Vocevoce, while Meli Derenalagi and former Fiji under-20 skipper Motikiai Murray come in as flankers.

Captain Frank Lomani will start at halfback as Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula will be making his first outing for the season at number 10.

Coach Jackson also changed both his wingers, selecting Taniela Rakuro who is returning from an injury on the left with Junior Ratuva on the right.

Meanwhile, Inia Tabuavou will make his Super Rugby Pacific debut at inside center with the versatile Tuidraki Samusamuvodre on the outside.

Ilaisa Droasese completes the starting line-up at fullback.

For bench impact this week, Jackson has opted for Mesulame Dolokoto as a backup hooker, Ravai in Drua colours for the first time at loosehead, with Meli Tuni covering the tighthead prop position.

Big second rower Leone Rotuisolia will cover for the locks, and Kiti Salawa (20) will back up the loose forward trio.

Peni Matawalu to cover at halfback with Caleb Muntz covering flyhalf.

Iosefo Masi completes the matchday squad as backline utility.

The Drua will take on the Hurricanes at Napier in New Zealand on Saturday at 3.35pm.

