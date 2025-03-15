Drua struggle with discipline in Brumbies defeat

[Photo Credit: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Fijian Drua fell short against the Brumbies, with discipline proving costly in their hard-fought encounter.

Despite a strong start, errors and penalties allowed the Brumbies to gain field position and capitalize on scoring opportunities, beating the Drua 38-21 last night.

Head coach Glen Jackson admitted that discipline had been a key focus during the week, but the team failed to execute it on game day.

Article continues after advertisement

“I thought we started really well and unfortunately, we talked long and hard during the week about our discipline, but the boys just didn’t quite get it right in that first half and let them down to their 22.”

The match was also marked by frequent stoppages, including multiple head injury assessments, which disrupted momentum.

Jackson, a former referee himself also pointed to some of the calls made against them which were incorrect and disrupted their momentum.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Western Force next weekend in Perth for round 6 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Drua women will face the Brumbies at 3.35pm this afternoon at Churchill Park in Lautoka for round 3 of the 2025 Super W season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.