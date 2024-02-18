DXC Army wins Nawaka 7s

DXC Army after winning the title [Source: Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s/Facebook]

The DXC Army side has been crowned the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s winner.

Army tamed Fresh’et Navy 20-05 to claim the trophy.

In the women’s division, Seahawks Women’s emerged victorious against Ezers Womens to win the women’s title.

Seahawks won the women’s division title [Source: Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s/Facebook]

Meanwhile in the Under-21 division, PSM Aflame escaped Dominion Brothers to narrowly win 7-5.

The Nawaka 7s ended yesterday at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi.