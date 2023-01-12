Mamaqa upsets reigning youth champs

A last-minute penalty try to Mamaqa Grassroot denied a second win for defending McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s youth champion, Tuva rugby.
Scrappy and indiscipline play by the Sigatoka based side cost them the game with Mamaqa clinching a close 14-10 win in their second pool match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.
The Tavualevu in Tavua team were leading at 7-5 at the breather.
They were reduced to five after two players were sent off for foul play which gave Tuva the opportunity to strike back and take the lead 10-5 thanks to a try to Vilikesa Ratu.
However, Mamaqa held on to clinch victory at the crucial moment.
In other results, Ralagi and SRS Nukuvura Youth drew 12-all, King 7s Select recorded its first win beating Blessed Provision Natabua Beez 19-12, Australian Schoolboys thrashed First Light Taveuni 48-0, Fiji Under-20s defeat PSM Aflame Brothers 26-10, AJ Pallets edged NNN Tubarua Youth 10-5 and McDonald’s Vueti Cakau drew nil-all with Coastal Cuvu Blues.