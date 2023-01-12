Mamaqa upsets reigning youth champs

A last-minute penalty try to Mamaqa Grassroot denied a second win for defending McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s youth champion, Tuva rugby.

Scrappy and indiscipline play by the Sigatoka based side cost them the game with Mamaqa clinching a close 14-10 win in their second pool match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The Tavualevu in Tavua team were leading at 7-5 at the breather.

Article continues after advertisement

They were reduced to five after two players were sent off for foul play which gave Tuva the opportunity to strike back and take the lead 10-5 thanks to a try to Vilikesa Ratu.

However, Mamaqa held on to clinch victory at the crucial moment.

In other results, Ralagi and SRS Nukuvura Youth drew 12-all, King 7s Select recorded its first win beating Blessed Provision Natabua Beez 19-12, Australian Schoolboys thrashed First Light Taveuni 48-0, Fiji Under-20s defeat PSM Aflame Brothers 26-10, AJ Pallets edged NNN Tubarua Youth 10-5 and McDonald’s Vueti Cakau drew nil-all with Coastal Cuvu Blues.