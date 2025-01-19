Friday calls on World Rugby to bring Sevens Series to Fiji

Mike Friday [middle] has called on World Rugby to consider hosting an HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Fiji

Former United States national rugby sevens Head Coach Mike Friday has called on World Rugby to consider hosting an HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Fiji, after experiencing the atmosphere of the 2025 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast Sevens at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Speaking after their final against the Fiji 7s team, Friday was full of praise for Fiji’s passion and talent in the sport.

“This place, this island is special, it’s the home of rugby 7s, it is 7s heaven, and it’s an honor to be here.”

He commended the tournament’s high level of competition and the abundance of local talent, many of whom are young players looking to prove themselves.

“Credit to what Fiji could do, credit to what Coral Coast 7s could do. The local teams are amazing, and this tournament is a tough one to win.”

Friday’s message to World Rugby was clear; The Coral Coast 7s is everything the sport stands for, and Fiji deserves a spot on the World Sevens Series calendar.

“World Rugby, you need to be watching, because we need to be bringing the World Series to Fiji.”

His comments underline the global admiration for Fiji’s contribution to rugby 7s and the potential of hosting a world-class event on Fijian soil.