Former 7s stars take a stand, demand change

Ben Gollings

Former Fiji Airways Men’s 7s reps have now teamed up with one voice and are calling for the removal of current coach Ben Gollings.

This follows our winless run after 19 tournaments as Gollings and the team have failed to deliver a Cup title.

Fiji bowed out of the LA 7s quarter-final after going down 19-21 to Spain.

Article continues after advertisement

Olympic gold medalists like Vatemo Ravouvou and Asaeli Tuivuaka are part of the group who want Osea Kolinisau to take over and coach the national side.

A video posted on the Stonewriters Facebook page shows former players in Fiji and abroad all calling for 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kolinisau to coach the team to the Olympics.

Former stars who are speaking out include Livai Ikanikoda, Josua Vici, Joeli Lutumailagi, Isake Katonibau, Setareki Bituniyata, Alasio Naduva, Ulaiyasi Lawavou, Pio Tuwai, Waqabaca Kotobalavu and Paula Dranisinukula.

According to the Stonewriters, they’re deeply saddened and hurt with where Fiji 7s is at the moment, and they find themselves compelled to do what is necessary to preserve our national legacy.

The Stonewriters believe if contractual obligations make the removal of Gollings impossible, then it’s better to pay him out.

We’ve reached out to FRU Trustees Chair Peter Mazey and Administrator Simione Valenitabua for comments regarding the stand these former players are taking.

When questioned earlier by FBC Sports, Mazey says they’ll await Gollings report and response from the Vancouver 7s.

Mazey was asked on whether they still standby the Englishman as the trophy drought continues with calls for Gollings removal now getting louder.