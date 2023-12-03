Fijiana to face France in Cup quarter-final

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side had a dream start against New Zealand when they scored in the first minute but this was not enough as they went down 21-27 in their final pool match at the Dubai 7s.

Adi Vani Buleki scored the first try in the first minute that was successfully converted by Ana Maria Naimasi for a 7-0 lead.

New Zealand settled quickly after this try and came back into the game and scored two tries before the breather through Jazmine Felix Hotham and Stacey Waaka for a 12-7 lead at half time..

The Fijiana side scored two more tries in the second half through Reapi Ulunisau and Laisani Moceisawana but New Zealand had the last laugh as Alena Saili increased their lead and Waaka scoring her second with Mahina Paul scoring the winner.

The Fijiana side has qualified for the quarter-finals after registering two wins from three matches.

They will face France at 6:14 this afternoon.

In other Cup quarter-finals, New Zealand will face Brazil, Ireland will take on Canada while Australia will play USA.

The quarter-finals will kick-off at 5:30 this afternoon while the semi-final will start at 9:20pm and the final will take place at 3:13 tomorrow morning.