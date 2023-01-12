Big win for Australia A

One of the favorites of the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s women’s division, Australia A, has got off to a firing start, thrashing Tagimoucia Ranadi 50-0 in its first pool match.

In earlier matches, Stop Violence Against Women and Children Police got off to a good start, defeating Savusavu 27-5.

The Seahawks beat Navosa Women’s Rugby 24-14, and the Tabusoro Angels defeated Nadraki Lilian Amazons 26-10.

