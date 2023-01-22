Argentina upset Fiji in quarter-final

[Source: FRU]

The Fiji Men’s 7s side could not keep up to Argentina’s flair as they went down 19-10 in the Hamilton 7s cup quarter-finals.

Fiji’s Jerry Matana opened the scores with a try before Argentina’s Agustin Fraga locked the points 5-all at half-time.

Argentina came out firing in the second half as Luciano Gonzalez and Marcos Moneta scored a converted try each.

It was too late for Fiji to narrow down the points but Matana managed to score his second in the dying minutes to add another five points.

Fiji will play the fifth-place semi-final at 1.26pm.