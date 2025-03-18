Serevi Rugby Academy gets a boost from Asco Motors

[Source: Waisale Serevi/Facebook]

The Serevi Rugby Academy has received a major boost with a donation of a Toyota twin cab 4WD from Asco Motors.

The vehicle will help legendary Fijian rugby star Waisale Serevi and his team travel across the country to run rugby clinics and community programs.

Serevi, who has been a strong advocate against drug abuse, believes that engaging youth in rugby can steer them away from harmful influences.

“Before this, we had to rely on rental cars to reach villages and communities. Now, we can expand our efforts and make a bigger impact.”

After spending over 15 years in the U.S., Serevi is determined to establish a rugby academy in Fiji, seeing it as a platform to inspire young athletes and keep them on the right path.

Asco Motors Fiji CEO Ronald Kumar emphasized the company’s commitment to youth development, stating that they take pride in supporting initiatives that help combat drug use among young people.

