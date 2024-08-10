Radrodro urge stakeholders to be on alert

Large crowds and spectators at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is urging all relevant authorities and stakeholders to remain vigilant, as large crowds and spectators are expected at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

With the Vodafone Deans quarterfinals taking place today, Radrodro emphasized the importance of taking precautions to ensure the well-being of students.

He also stressed that the relevant authorities will be addressing drug-related issues both on and off the field.

“We are reminding the stakeholders of the organised events that they should take every precaution to ensure there is safety in terms of the well-being of the students that are participating and also the issues like drugs and I’m happy that we have been getting confirmation that organisers are working with relevant agencies to ensure that we address issues of drugs in such competitions”.

The Deans U-14 quarter-finals are set to begin at 8.40 this morning seeing Marist Brothers High School taking on Ra High.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD channel.