Coach happy with side

Action between Natabua High School and Nasinu Secondary School

Natabua High School head coach Inoke Vucago says he couldn’t be prouder of what his side was able to achieve today in the Weetbix Raluve Championship national quarter-finals in the under-18 grade.

The side thrashed Nasinu Secondary School 41-0, and will be facing defending champions Dawasamu Secondary School in the semi-finals next weekend.

“I’m just so happy with my girls, kudos to them, they deserve it, they’ve worked really hard.”

He adds that they will be going over footage of their match against Nasinu, where they will pick out weaknesses that needs improvement before the semis.

The semis will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva next weekend.