Sports

Sailor Ratului qualifies for Olympic Games

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

December 19, 2023 8:24 am

Sailor Viliame Ratului qualifies for Olympic Games.

Team Fiji will have two sailors at the Paris Olympics in France next year.

FASANOC has confirmed that Viliame Ratului is our latest athlete to book a ticket to the Olympic Games.

The Fijian sailor qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games just a week after teammate Sophia Morgan confirmed her spot.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratului competed at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands and a week later travelled to Sydney to take part in the Olympic Qualification event.

Both Ratului and Morgan will feature in the Dinghy category.

The Fiji men’s and women’s rugby 7s sides have qualified for the Olympics too.

PALM and RSE scheme registrations paused until July

PM eyes transshipment growth

Over 30,000 applications for PALM pending

Roadside vendors expect more profit

Adhered to approved sugarcane variety

SPCA grateful for good 2023

Essential PPE for waste pickers in Ba

Government steps in to ensure fairness in PALM referrals

TLTB Board launches consultation to address challenges

CWM to conduct free health screening

FRA clears access on Queens Highway

Trump would install loyalists to reshape U.S. foreign policy on China, NATO and Ukraine

Man to appear in court

Sailor Ratului qualifies for Olympic Games

Pope says Roman Catholic priests can bless same-sex couples

Masi reaps benefits from World Cup stint

Todd to guide young boxers to greatness

Man City to face Copenhagen, Arsenal play Porto

Nasilasila enjoying his rugby

Bright future for young boxers

Liverpool condemn damage to Manchester United bus

S.O.S. signs found at hostages hideout: Israeli military

Labuschagne cleared for second test, expresses relief

Paradise Beverages unveils Joskes Brew with Ginger

SPCA highlights growing stray cats issue

GCC completes landmark visit to China

Pope Francis deplores Israeli killings of civilians in Gaza church

Tikoduadua declares war on drug issue

 Chinese firms look to Malaysia for assembly of high-end chips, sources say

Israel uncovers 'biggest Hamas tunnel' near Gaza border

Christmas comes early for Fiji Ports staff

Attack at Mexico holiday party leaves 12 dead - authorities

New sense of belief in Drua camp

National Chess Championship attracts more participants

Rising root crop prices cast shadow on Christmas feasts

Several roads closed in the Central Division

Qiliho questioned at CID headquarters

Suez proposes long-term vision for water solutions in Fiji

PM inspires Kadavu Youth

Chileans reject conservative constitution to replace dictatorship-era text

Woods optimistic following family weekend at PNC Championship

Modric leads Real Madrid to 4-1 win over Villarreal but Alaba injured

Israel opens aid crossing to Gaza while stepping up bombardment

Heavy rain alert in force

PSG stumble as Lille earns last-gasp draw

Modric leads Real Madrid to 4-1 win over Villarreal but Alaba injured

Israel opens Gaza aid crossing amid bombardment

Tense negotiations at COP28

Krishna’s brace guides Odisha to win against Hyderabad

North Korea fires short-range missile, condemns U.S. for raising tensions

Police recover body of child

FCCC steps up consumer protection efforts

Survey sheds light on plight of Melanesian community

Council backs food safety taskforce after 1,200 complaints

Dog show makes a comeback

GoldFM ROC Market wraps the year with gratitude and success

$18m Drua impact on Fiji’s economy

Champion bodybuilder calls for more women

Agriculture Ministry streamlines structure for growth

Lands Ministry to revamp lease management

Liverpool held to 0-0 draw by Man Utd in drab affair at Anfield

Leverkusen cruise past Frankfurt 3-0 to open up seven-point lead

Arsenal move top of Premier League with 2-0 win over Brighton

Concerns raised over impact of gravel extraction in Navua River

Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley in ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ trailer

Serbians vote in snap election

Dogalau double in NCC final

Four-year-old drowns, search continues for missing child and adult

Remote villages to get renewable energy boost with Japanese Grant

New constitution for Ba Rugby Union

Early morning crash lands two in hospital

Heat dump Bulls on Jimmy Butler buzzer beater

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ is coming to an end after 12 seasons

'Superstar' Osaka's return a boost for women's tour

Salvation Army Fiji marks 50 years of service

US warns North Korea against nuclear attacks

Dog show makes a comeback

Austria backs EU Russia sanctions

‘Reacher’ flexes its muscles with a second season

Series of break-ins at school quarters sparks investigation

Ligairi impressed with young bodybuilders

PM generously donates $10,000 to Nagonenicolo Scholarship Fund

Fiji embarks on groundbreaking digital healthcare initiative

Andre Braugher diagnosed with lung cancer months before death

Trump repeats 'poisoning the blood' anti-immigrant remark

St. John’s rips Fordham behind Joel Soriano’s double-double

Georgetown outlasts Notre Dame in OT, 72-68

Hall of Famer Abdul-Jabbar to have surgery after breaking hip

Third Ukrainian truck driver dies in Poland border blockades

‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ brings a revered Japanese project to screen

How Emma Stone found her ‘most joyous role’ in ‘Poor Things’

Senior cardinal convicted in Vatican corruption trial

Ligairi and Maki reign in bodybuilding

Waqanisaravi and Taukeisalili re-sign with Silktails

Kamikamica vows action on food safety

Fiji seeks new approach to curb STIs and improving births

Catanasiga urges immediate action for 3,000 silently suffering individuals

Luton's Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest before match is abandoned

Ministry emphasizes vigilance

Newcastle ease to 3-0 win over 10-man Fulham after Jimenez sees red

Constitution avenue alive with festivities despite showers

Osimhen back on target as Napoli beat Cagliari to go fourth

Everton win 2-0 at Burnley to continue climb up the standings

Italian food historian cooks up carbonara controversy

Lavidi wins Savusavu 7s

NZ Deputy Prime Minister affirms ongoing commitment

Tikoduadua calls for diverse representation

Missing boy found in France to return to Britain in next two days

Pearls moves up to 16th in world rankings

Peters tours Nausori Health Center's $2m renovation

First start for Ravouvou

HART Homes residents receive generous donation

Police through to NCC final

Spurs top Lakers to end historic losing streak

Nigeria Supreme Court blocks release of separatist leader Kanu

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ kicks butt in new trailer

Autopsy shows Matthew Perry died of ‘acute effects of ketamine’

Inside Myanmar's anti-junta offensive

TSLS plans to simplify processes for bond and travel clearance

NRL match in Fiji to boost tourist numbers

Police unfazed by intimidation tactics: ACP Driu

Fiji FA gives $21k to WOWS Kids

Morgan qualifies for Olympics

Rabuka and Peters discuss enhanced cooperation

President commends CWM Hospital's century of service

Juventus miss chance to go top with 1-1 draw at Genoa

Spurs win 2-0 at Forest to stay on heels of top four

Focus on creating authentic music: Tauleka

Rise in Mexican cartel violence drives record migration to the US

New York's Met museum returns Southeast Asian artifacts tied to looting

EU vows Ukraine to get aid despite veto by Hungary's Orban

Netflix takes 'Stranger Things' to the stage in London

Israeli armed forces killed 3 hostages by mistake

Tietjens picks Fletcher for Coral Coast 7s

Singh exposes alarming rise in adult-driven cyberbullying

Naiqama in no rush to name next captain

TSLS launches portal for tertiary scholarship applications

NFA raises alarm over surge in fires across the country

Sibling wins U20 chess championship

Police step closer to NCC final

Ministry prioritizes family life education to address child-related issues

Chaudhry alleges FNPF executives enjoy salaries matching PM’s

Prince Harry to find out result of phone-hacking lawsuit against UK publisher

US stresses safety for Gaza civilians as Israel unrelenting in attacks

Minister Tikoduadua pushes gender equality drive

Fiji's tourism rebounds, expected to set new record

Tiktok bullying a concern: Crooks

Echocardiogram machine gifted to hospital

Fiji to host historic NRL pre-season match

FSC delivers payment

HFC Bank Innovative Initiative with BLP boosts SME Segment

Drua launches travel booking website

Prasad calls for more female participation

Netflix takes 'Stranger Things' to the stage in London

Congress passes $886 billion defense policy bill, Biden to sign into law

Need for more investment in music industry

France applauds COP28 consensus

Messi's shirts from Argentina's World Cup triumph fetch $7.8 million

Digicel Fiji Lights up Dilkusha Home with the Joy of Christmas

Rabuka’s visit is a gift to the nation: Tikoduadua

Deans to coach Barbarians against Flying Fijians

Japan PM purges cabinet in bid to ride out financial scandal

Tabuya appreciates vanua's faith in her

Smith hopes to make Baby Pearls cut

Entrepreneurs to revolutionize the workplace with childcare solutions

Government encourages digital transformation

VT1S to host Christmas concert tomorrow

Fiji secures two more years as home base for Survivor

TotalEnergies Fiji Launches Sustainable and Innovative

LTA cracks down on distracted driving

Naililili Nursing Station closed for renovation

Film 'Poor Things' inspires curiosity, says star Emma Stone

Senior court officer charged with bribery

EU to open membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova

Surprise checks lead to arrests

SPF clarifies procedures on rice delivery

Valetini eager to develop leadership skills

PALM injects $39m monthly boost into Fijian economy

Camporee continues amid tragic loss of teenager

Late Pedro goal gives Brighton win over Marseille

Tikoduadua responds to claims of power separation

Nausori FC starts NCC with a win

Government inks deal for Rural Electrification

Roma finish second in Europa League group, Liverpool lose to Union

India outclass South Africa to square Twenty20 series

Turkish club president given permanent ban for punching referee

Bridging gender disparities through childcare program

PRF plans workshop to tackle organic waste

Messi, Mbappe, Haaland finalists for FIFA Best Men's Player award

Raikaci inspires new Police recruits to embrace service

Animal control measures intensify

Australian woman jailed for 20 years for death of her four children has conviction quashed

Scientists see risk of lost opportunity for long COVID research in China

Saukuru aware of Hockey's urgent appeal

Rabuka affirms support for RFMF

Water projects bring relief to Wainibuka villagers

Mattel to make 'American Girl' movie after 'Barbie' success

Heleina Young joins Fijiana 7s

Province launches strategic development plan

Youth called to step up in the fight against climate change