Sailor Ratului qualifies for Olympic Games

Sailor Viliame Ratului qualifies for Olympic Games.

Team Fiji will have two sailors at the Paris Olympics in France next year.

FASANOC has confirmed that Viliame Ratului is our latest athlete to book a ticket to the Olympic Games.

The Fijian sailor qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games just a week after teammate Sophia Morgan confirmed her spot.

Ratului competed at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands and a week later travelled to Sydney to take part in the Olympic Qualification event.

Both Ratului and Morgan will feature in the Dinghy category.

The Fiji men’s and women’s rugby 7s sides have qualified for the Olympics too.