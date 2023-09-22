Two big matches remain for Flying Fijians

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have two big games remaining as they chase a place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

The historic 22-15 win over Australia is now water under the bridge as they prepare for Georgia and Portugal.

It’s still anyone’s game in Pool C and the national side will need to win the last two matches with bonus points to advance to the last eight.

Article continues after advertisement

Hooker Zuriel Togiatama says they know the job’s not done.

“Especially at the back of Wales, the boys dug deep, focused on the task ahead which I feel we did really well. In regards to the next game against Georgia, again we’re moving on from the one we’ve had and focusing on what we can do better.”

Strength and Conditioning coach Nacanieli Cawanibuka says they’ll be keen to see the results of other games from their pool but at the same time, they’re focused on what they can do.

Fiji faces Georgia next Sunday at 3.45 a.m.

Georgia will be in action tonight against Portugal at 12.

Meanwhile, Samoa lost to Argentina 10-19 in Group A this morning.