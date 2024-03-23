We need to match Tah’s pace: Rauluni

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women need to match the level of intensity of the Waratahs in their clash this afternoon in Lautoka.

This is the view of coach Mosese Rauluni, who says the Waratahs play a fast-tempo game, which if his players cannot keep up with, will come off second best.

“NSW are very fast, I watched the way their trial games and their game last week, and they play with a lot of width, so they are very quick in their set piece and break down skills.”

Rauluni adds the Waratahs are the in-form team in the Super W competition and the Drua Women need to be on their toes if they want to defend the title for the third year in a row.

The Drua Women will host the Waratahs in a double header at Churchill Park at 3:35pm today.

Prior to this, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua face the Waratahs men’s side at 1:05pm.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports HD Channel.