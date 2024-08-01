Uru gets the call-up for Wallabies

[File Photo]

Queensland Reds forward Serupepeli Uru is in line to possibly make his debut for the Wallabies after getting the call-up to be part of the squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship match against the Springboks.

He is one of 11 players from the Reds selected for the squad and will be playing alongside fellow Fijians Filipo Daugunu also from the Reds, Rob Valetini and Marika Koroibete.

Uru, Luke Reimer and Carlo Tizzano are first-time call-ups, with Liam Wright, Langi Gleeson and Fraser McReight ruled out due to injury.

Meanwhile, Koroibete was recalled by coach Joe Schmidt for the two Tests against the Springboks.

The squad will assemble in Brisbane on Saturday ahead of the back-to-back Tests.

The two teams will clash next Saturday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.