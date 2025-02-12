Tuwai expected to make Drua debut

Isoa Tuwai [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Ba man, Isoa Tuwai, is expected to make his Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Fijian Drua against ACT Brumbies in Suva this weekend.

The 22-year-old has been doing well since joining the Drua after playing for Suva in the Skipper Cup last season.

Also, he made the Pacific Combine squad last year, and Tuwai is a former Fiji under 20 and Warriors rep in the Pacific Challenge.

He also stood out for the Drua team at Coral Coast 7s last month in Sigatoka.

Flying Fijians wingers, Vuate Karawalevu and Ponipate Loganimasi are also highly likely to make their Drua debuts on Saturday.

The Swire Shipping Fijians Drua will host the Brumbies in the first round of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific at 3:35pm.

You can watch the game live on FBC Sports.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link