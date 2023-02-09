Turuva at centre for Panthers

Sunia Turuva.

Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva will start for defending champions, Penrith Panthers in its pre-season round one challenge against Paramatta Eels on Saturday.

Turuva has been named as one of the centres for Panthers.

The 28-man squad features seven members of last year’s premiership-winning New South Wales Cup side including five-eighth Kurt Falls, who impressed in three NRL appearances in 2022.

Article continues after advertisement

Former Bati Isaac Lumelume will run out on the wing for Eels.

The Eels meet Panthers at 7 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, at 7 tonight Marcelo Montoya and Brayden Wiliame’s Warriors play Brandon Wakeham and the Tigers.