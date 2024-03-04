Turnovers still a concern: Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Turning over possession and starting on the back foot remains a concern for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Coach Mick Byrne says it is frustrating that the players are taking their time to settle in their first two outings in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific, with back-to-back losses to the Blues and Moana Pasifika.

“Turned over a lot of possession in the first half, gave them easy ball, we had just over 30 percent possession in the first half and just over 70 percent in the second half . When we hang on to the ball and play our game, we go well. It’s disappointing and frustrating for everybody concerned, including the fans.”

Byrne says the side cannot afford to turnover possession in games, particularly in this weekend’s clash against defending champions the Crusaders, who are also yet to win a match this season.

The Fijian Drua will host the Crusaders on Saturday at 1:05pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.