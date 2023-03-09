Tough pool for Fiji in Marist 7s

[File Photo]

The Fiji 7s side have two top teams in the country in its pool at next week’s 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Fiji is in pool I with Uluinakau and Police White.

Former champions Tabadamu have Raiwasa Taveuni and Lami Cavaliers in group J while Police Blue, Army Red and Marist face off in pool K.

Army Green, Dominion Brothers and Wardens Gold in in pool L.

There’re 12 ranked teams and organizers will give cash rewards to minnows who’ll upset one of the ranked sides.

Fans will be treated to 47 matches on day one which is next Thursday followed by 43 games on Friday then there’ll be 51 on Saturday.

The Marist 7s will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium next week.