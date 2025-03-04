Three weeks suspension for Sotutu

Hoskins Sotutu of the Blues fends of Peter Lakai during his team's win in Wellington. [Source: Photosport via 1news]

Blues number eight, Hoskins Sotutu, will miss three Super Rugby Pacific rounds after copping a three weeks ban for a dangerous tackle against the Hurricanes last week.

The Super Rugby Pacific Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) handed Sotutu a three-week suspension after finding him guilty of committing a dangerous tackle in contravention of Law 9.13.

He was shown a red card in the 75th minute for the tackles and the FPRC determined the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks/matches.

The committee took into account that Sotutu accepted he committed an act of foul play as well as mitigating factors such as the player’s disciplinary record, the FPRC applied the full 50 per cent reduction in sanction.

Sotutu was also given permission to apply to take part in World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme as a substitute for the final match of the sanction.

He’ll miss the Blues Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific games against Brumbies, Chiefs and Crusaders.

