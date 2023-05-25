Three Fijians to start for World XV

Semi Radradra, Viliame Mata and Api Ratuniyarawa.

Fijian rugby stars Semi Radradra, Viliame Mata and Api Ratuniyarawa have made the World XV starting line-up against the Barbarians

Coach Steve Hansen has named his side to take on the Barbarians in Twickenham Stadium in London on Monday.

Fiji 7s Melrose Cup winner and Stade Montois winger Kaminieli Rasaku will come off the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

Also making the starting 15 is Israel Folau.Meanwhile, Samu Kerevi and Seta Tamanivalu will run out in the opposite jersey after being named in Eddie Jones run-on team.

The Barbarians will be captained by Wales rugby great Alun Wyn Jones.