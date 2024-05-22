Tex is the week’s best

[Source: Super Rugby Pacific/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere is the best player from round 13 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The Drua skipper is Super Rugby’s Player of the Week after his stellar performance against the Queensland’s Reds in Suva.

Ikanivere scored two tries in the Drua’s win and is expected to lead them out again against the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Coach Mick Byrne will name his side this afternoon.

Byrne says the Highlanders will be completely different at home.

“We just have to focus on ourselves, last week the Blues and Highlanders were a completely different scenario we know the Highlanders will take that a bit like we did a week after playing the Western Force when you come back home you’ll be fired up so they’ll take that and probably use that for their benefit.”

The Fijian Drua face Highlanders at 2:05pm on Sunday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.