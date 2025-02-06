Tabadamu 7s live on FBC and pay per view

[ FilePhoto ]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will air the Fiji Bitter Tabadamu 7s live and exclusive on FBC Sports and pay-per-view for overseas fans.

FBC and Tabadamu sealed the deal in Suva today.

Team Marketing Manager for Tabadamu, Rajesh Singh, believes this is a great opportunity for grassroots rugby players to showcase their talent, not only to our national coaches but also overseas clubs.

He says this deal ensures more opportunities are created for aspiring rugby players in Fiji.

“We are so fortunate to have FBC as our partner and I did say this to Setefano Cakau, yes he has recovered well and he is at home resting. We were able to talk for five minutes but I told him to rest so he is just resting and he will be here. We are so happy to have you on board and ofcourse to partner with FBC.”

FBC TV General Manager Sitiveni Halofaki supports Singh, stating that this partnership is a significant boost for grassroots rugby in Fiji.

He adds that supporting local talent is one of FBC’s core values.

The competition will be held at Thomson Park in Navua on the 21st and 22nd of this month.