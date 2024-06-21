Some players dropped from Fiji 7s Olympics squad

Only 20 players are now left in the Fiji 7s squad for the Olympic Games in Paris.

This is after four players have been dropped by Coach Osea Kolinisau this week according to double Olympic gold medalist, Jerry Tuwai.

Tuwai revealed this after the farewell celebration for Fiji Olympic athletes today in Suva where he also received the $33,000 which was promised to him by the previous government to build his house.

Some of the players missing from the 20 that came for the event today were Vatemo Ravouvou, Napolioni Bolaca, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, and Manueli Maisamoa.

The 7s star says it’s been quite an emotional week for the squad seeing some of their mates not being able to finish the race but the journey must continue.

Jerry Tuwai says five will be dropped again next week and this is one of the reasons they’re working hard.

Speaking to the media today, Tuwai says he can’t wait to get home and sleep because he’s been pushing himself at training since getting back into camp.

He says they have to do the hard yards first rather than worry about the gold medal.

“Right now we’re just focusing on our efforts in training and the discipline and other aspects of our game, our game plans, studying all the teams, studying how we play, that’s what we’re focusing right now, we believe that if we give the effort here in training and on the ground- the gold will come.”

Tuwai also says he’s ready if coach Kolinisau gives him another chance to try and add a third gold medal after winning at the 2016 Games in Rio, Brazil and 2020 Games in Tokyo, Japan.