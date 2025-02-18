Samusamuvodre grateful for long-awaited return

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

After years of perseverance and limited game time, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre finally got his chance to don the Fijian Drua jersey again in Round 1 of Super Rugby Pacific against the Brumbies.

The utility backline player, who has been part of the Drua squad since their inaugural 2022 season, played just one match last year and spent most of his time competing in the local provincial competition for Nadi.

Despite the 36-32 loss, he was grateful for another opportunity to prove himself.

“I have been rehabbing for a long time, been wanting to play again, especially a home game, so all thanks to God. I feel so happy, and thanks to the coaches for giving me another opportunity to play in this first game. Even though we lost, I’m so grateful.”

The match was even more special for Samusamuvodre as he finally got the chance to play in his preferred position, something he had been eager to do since joining the squad.

Now, with his return underway, he is focused on making the most of his time on the field.

For a player who has battled injuries and spent much of his time away from the Super Rugby stage, this match was more than just a return, it was a fresh start in his journey with the Drua.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Hurricanes in round 2 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Season this Saturday.

