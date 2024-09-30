Rauluni expecting physical battle

Fijiana rugby head coach Mosese Rauluni

Fijiana rugby head coach Mosese Rauluni is gearing up for a physical clash against Samoa in their second match of the WXV 3 tournament.

Coming off a solid 38-3 opening win against Hong Kong China, Rauluni acknowledges his team’s strong set-piece and lineout performances but points out areas that need improvement ahead of the Samoa game.

With a more physical contest expected, the coach says there is a need to fine-tune their approach to ball-carrying and defense.

“Our physicality around ball carriers and defense could have been better, so that’ll be a big focus this week.”.

He also stresses the importance of adjusting their technique against a strong Samoa team.

Fijiana XV will face Samoa at 2 am on Sunday.